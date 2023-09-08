Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $66,933.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $214,866. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

