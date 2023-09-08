Analysts Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Price Target at $65.40

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 14.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 402,008 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. California Resources has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $57.17.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. California Resources’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

