Analysts Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT at $110.71

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,440,000 after purchasing an additional 245,610 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $115.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

