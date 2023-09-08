Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target at $903.27

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $903.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $825.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $770.07 and its 200-day moving average is $771.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $652.64 and a 1 year high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

