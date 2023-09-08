Analyzing Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) and Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and Teekay Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG 46.96% 22.93% 12.20% Teekay Tankers 37.90% 46.25% 30.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dorian LPG and Teekay Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 3 1 0 2.25 Teekay Tankers 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dorian LPG currently has a consensus target price of $26.98, indicating a potential downside of 4.78%. Teekay Tankers has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.92%. Given Teekay Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Dorian LPG.

64.0% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorian LPG and Teekay Tankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $389.75 million 2.94 $172.44 million $4.95 5.72 Teekay Tankers $1.06 billion 1.24 $229.09 million $15.51 2.51

Teekay Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Dorian LPG. Teekay Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorian LPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dorian LPG pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Teekay Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Dorian LPG pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Teekay Tankers pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay Tankers has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teekay Tankers beats Dorian LPG on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management; and consultancy, procurement, and equipment rental services, as well as manages terminals and vessels. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and leased 44 double-hulled oil and product tankers, time-chartered in four Aframax/LR2 tankers, and one Suezmax tanker. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

