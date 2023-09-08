Analyzing Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) and Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares High Tide and Irwin Naturals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $277.21 million 0.43 -$55.74 million ($0.72) -2.21 Irwin Naturals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Irwin Naturals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than High Tide.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.1% of High Tide shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of High Tide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares High Tide and Irwin Naturals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -13.82% -7.25% -4.46% Irwin Naturals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for High Tide and Irwin Naturals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 0 1 0 3.00 Irwin Naturals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Irwin Naturals has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 554.53%. Given Irwin Naturals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Irwin Naturals is more favorable than High Tide.

Summary

Irwin Naturals beats High Tide on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company operates data analytics service platform, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of January 9, 2023, it operated 151 retail locations in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals, Inc. engages in the development and distribution of vitamins and other health supplements in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers CBD oils, gummies, soft gels, CBD creams, balms and roll-ons, vitamins and supplements, topicals, and other products. It also operates mental health clinics. The company sells its products through health food stores and mass market retailers, as well as through e-commerce retailers. It offers its products under the Irwin Naturals and Nature's Secret brands. The company was formerly known as Datinvest International Ltd. Irwin Naturals, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

