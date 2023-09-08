Andrew Sparke Purchases 200,000 Shares of QMines Limited (ASX:QML) Stock

QMines Limited (ASX:QML – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Sparke acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$19,600.00 ($12,645.16).

QMines Limited engages in the development and exploration of copper and gold projects in Australia. The company's flagship project is the Mount Chalmers copper and gold mine covering an area of approximately 316 square kilometers located to the northeast of Rockhampton. It also holds interest in the Silverwood project, which consists of 78 subblocks covering approximately 234 square kilometers located to south of Warwick in Queensland; the Warroo project comprising 72 sub-blocks, which covers an area of approximately 216 square kilometers located to west of Stanthorpe in Queensland; and the Herries Range project that consists of 110 sub-blocks covering an area of approximately 330 square kilometers located to west of Warwick in south-east Queensland.

