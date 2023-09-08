Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after buying an additional 63,199 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Read Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $100.65. 394,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,732. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.