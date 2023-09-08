Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.53. 334,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day moving average is $103.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

