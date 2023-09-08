Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,020. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $504.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $488.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

