Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $14.98 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 1.9% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $254,395,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $341.45. 21,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

