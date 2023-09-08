Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $18.85 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.3% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

Stryker Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.09. The stock had a trading volume of 89,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,977. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.28 and its 200 day moving average is $284.21. The stock has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

