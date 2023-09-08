Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $22.11 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 2.7% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.58. The company had a trading volume of 160,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,438. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $130.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,512,688. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FI shares. Argus upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.