Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,535,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.19. 892,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,684. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

