Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,102,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 555.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 436,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,978,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Celanese Price Performance

CE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.42. 62,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $129.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

