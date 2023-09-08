Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,707,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $233.72. 34,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,608. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.47. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.