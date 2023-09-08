Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,572 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Whirlpool by 777.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 41,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.66. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $163.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.59%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

