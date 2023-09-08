Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.73. 202,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $194.74 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.75. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

