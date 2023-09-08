Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,486 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

MCK traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $421.64. 58,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,310. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $441.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

