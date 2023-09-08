Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.82. The company had a trading volume of 142,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.35. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

