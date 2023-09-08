Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United Rentals worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in United Rentals by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.49. The company had a trading volume of 46,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,443. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.96 and a 200-day moving average of $412.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.23 and a 12 month high of $492.33.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

