Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,445,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 3,423,239 shares.The stock last traded at $36.61 and had previously closed at $36.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Aramark Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 102.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aramark by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aramark by 63.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aramark by 905.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,705,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,504 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,987,000.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

