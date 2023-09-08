Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,445,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 3,423,239 shares.The stock last traded at $36.61 and had previously closed at $36.69.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Aramark by 59.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Aramark by 126.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

