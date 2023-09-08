Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Cap of $61.33 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $61.33 million and $917,058.11 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

