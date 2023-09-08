Argent Trust Co Buys 76 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $297.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.32. The company has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

