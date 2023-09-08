Argent Trust Co Decreases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

