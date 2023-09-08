Argent Trust Co Grows Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $199.87 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $4,014,387.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,685,695. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

