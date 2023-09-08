Argent Trust Co Has $237,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE KEYS opened at $131.60 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.
