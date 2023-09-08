Argent Trust Co Has $237,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEYS opened at $131.60 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

