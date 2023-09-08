Argent Trust Co Has $336,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,120 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 44,919 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $10,193,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,557 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,084 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. CSFB lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

