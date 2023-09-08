Argent Trust Co Has $504,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.88 and a 200-day moving average of $130.44. The company has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

