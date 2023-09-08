Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on O. Citigroup lowered their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $68.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.