Argent Trust Co Invests $348,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 549.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $61.78 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

