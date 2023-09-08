Argent Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,367,000 after purchasing an additional 120,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.4 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $122.70. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.76.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

