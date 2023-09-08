Argent Trust Co Sells 792 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $756.80.

GMAB opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $613.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

