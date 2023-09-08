Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 214.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,348 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.83% of Arrow Electronics worth $58,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.57.

NYSE:ARW opened at $126.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.12. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

