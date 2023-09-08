Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($7.97) Per Share

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report released on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($7.97) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($8.45). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($9.87) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASND. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.20.

ASND stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.33. 118,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,051. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $134.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

