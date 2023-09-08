Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($3.29) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.29) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($9.87) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.33. 118,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,051. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $134.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,506,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,995,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

