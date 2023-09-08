Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Critical Contrast

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -12.21% N/A -4.25% Welltower 1.90% 0.56% 0.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.24 billion 0.07 -$139.82 million ($5.24) -0.51 Welltower $5.86 billion 7.31 $141.21 million $0.23 358.93

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Welltower’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Welltower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Welltower 0 1 10 0 2.91

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 548.50%. Welltower has a consensus price target of $84.15, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Welltower.

Summary

Welltower beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

