Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of APWC stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

