Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Director Steven R. Mitchell Buys 7,541 Shares

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Mitchell purchased 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at $872,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $6.51 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.