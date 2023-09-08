Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.94.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,376,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,108 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 693,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 631,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.