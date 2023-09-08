Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlanta Braves from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATRK opened at $36.54 on Monday. Atlanta Braves has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.44 million. Research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $955,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 8.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the first quarter worth about $678,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

