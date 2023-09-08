Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.54

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 455357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AY. National Bank Financial raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,271.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

