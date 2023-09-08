AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

