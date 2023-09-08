AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,922 shares during the period. AutoNation makes up about 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $62,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in AutoNation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 1.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $151.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,185. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.81. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $182.08.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,115 shares of company stock valued at $36,304,793. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

