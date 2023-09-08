AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $2,572.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,496.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,510.07. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,445 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,970. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

