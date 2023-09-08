Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.34. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

