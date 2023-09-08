Bank of America Boosts Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$59.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.20.

Cameco stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 19.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 24,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 115,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

