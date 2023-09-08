Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,111,706 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $490,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

VGSH stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

