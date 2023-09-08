Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,318,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,971,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 12.71% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $600,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

